Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.