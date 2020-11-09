Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $165,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 186.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 717,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,869 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 27.8% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 51.4% during the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

