iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $322.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.