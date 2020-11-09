iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,908,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $236.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $240.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

