iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

