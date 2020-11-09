Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,544 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 324.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 158,549 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

