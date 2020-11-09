Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,856 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,785,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.