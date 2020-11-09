Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.