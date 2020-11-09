Intersect Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

