Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 532,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after buying an additional 116,137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 79,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

