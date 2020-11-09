Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

