Intersect Capital LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

