Intersect Capital LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

NYSE:D opened at $83.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

