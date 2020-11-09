Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

