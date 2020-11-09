International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in International Paper by 5,491.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

