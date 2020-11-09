Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

