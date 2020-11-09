Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $178,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

