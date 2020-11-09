Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

