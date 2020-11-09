Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 308 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.