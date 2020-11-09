Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot stock opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

