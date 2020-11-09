GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 1623 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $146.28 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,121 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,615. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

