GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,288 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE LNT opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

