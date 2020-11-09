GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.02 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

