GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

BA stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

