GWM Advisors LLC Sells 32,897 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,897 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Southern by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.