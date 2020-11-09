GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,919 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

