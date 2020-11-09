GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 114.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 23.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $340.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.32. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

