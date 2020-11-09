GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

