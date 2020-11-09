GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

