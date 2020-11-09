GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,898,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 149,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

