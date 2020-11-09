GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $218.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

