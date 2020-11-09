GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

