GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 331.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

