GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

