GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $705.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

