Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) versus Red Lion Hotels (OTCMKTS:RLH) Critical Contrast

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Eagle and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels -27.18% -13.57% -9.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Red Lion Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Lion Hotels 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red Lion Hotels has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and Red Lion Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.53 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels $114.29 million 0.46 -$19.03 million N/A N/A

Red Lion Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

