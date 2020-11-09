GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

