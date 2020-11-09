General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

GE stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.