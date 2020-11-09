FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

