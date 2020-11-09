FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.