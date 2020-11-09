Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 510 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

