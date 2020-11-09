Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

