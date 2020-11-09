Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.