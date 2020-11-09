Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

