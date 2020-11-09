Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.