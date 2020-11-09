Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.78 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

