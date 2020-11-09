EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.08.

EOG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

