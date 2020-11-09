Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

