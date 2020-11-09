Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 720,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 584,587 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

NYSE ETN opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.