Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $116.42 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

